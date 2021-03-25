LOUISVILLE, KY — University of Kentucky Police are asking people to avoid the area of the UK Chandler emergency room on South Limestone Street.
Continue to avoid area of UK Chandler Emergency Room at S. Limestone. Resume other activities outside this area. More information https://t.co/7nWhfsK5w0 #ukalert— University of Kentucky Police (@UKPolice) March 25, 2021
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Louisville's Lexington agency says it's aware of the situation at the hospital and is reporting to the scene to help.
FBI Louisville's Lexington Resident Agency is aware of the situation at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital and is reporting to the scene to assist @UKPolice.— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) March 25, 2021
Louisville NBC affiliate LEX18 is reporting the area currently has a major police presence. EMS and firefighters on scene, as well as personnel dressed in bomb suits and a bomb disposal robot.
An alert message sent by the University of Kentucky says Nicholasville Road and South Limestone are closed to traffic in both lanes at the Chandler Hospital Emergency Department.
However, it also says people can resume all other activities in other areas of campus.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.