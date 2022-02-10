The University of Kentucky has received a historic $5 million from UK's largest single donor.
According to the school, the donation will help thousands of Kentuckians in undeserved communities obtain a degree from UK. The gift is from philanthropist and UK alum Bill Gatton.
The scholarship program will specifically target students who want to attend medical school at UK. Those include:
- Current UK students from each of Kentucky’s 120 counties will be eligible for awards with an average scholarship of $5,000-6,000 based on financial need and academic progress toward graduation. The first set of awards will occur this spring.
- First-year UK students from Muhlenberg and McLean counties and undergraduate students who attended the Gatton Academy — an early college entrance program for gifted students — will be eligible for scholarship awards.
- Forty scholarships of up to $25,000 will be awarded for Kentucky students at UK’s College of Medicine. Preference will be given to students from medically underserved areas.
The scholarship program will prioritize first-generation students across these three area.
“Mr. Gatton deeply understands that our mission is to advance Kentucky in everything that we do — the education we provide, the research we conduct and the care and service we render,” President Eli Capilouto said. “He believes in that mission. And he believes that it is Kentucky’s children — this generation of young people and those who will follow — who will secure a future for a state that is healthier, wealthier and wiser.”
With this most recent donation, Gatton has gifted UK more than $70 million. The college of business and economics at UK bears his name as does the university’s student center.