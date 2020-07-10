LEXINGTON, KY - The University of Kentucky will cap tuition and mandatory fees for all full-time undergraduate students regardless of how many in-class or online classes a student takes.
For many students, this decision will save hundreds or thousands of dollars.
“We want to do everything possible for students and families to ensure that they can take full advantage of the distinctive educational experience we provide at the University of Kentucky.” said UK President, Eli Capilouto.
The tuition and mandatory fees will be capped at $6,242 for full time undergraduate students and $15,647 for nonresident students.
UK officials estimate the change will cost the university about $5 million in lost tuition revenue. The university will evaluate whether to continue capping tuition for the Spring 2021 semester.
The UK Board of Trustees last month approved a tuition increase for resident students this fall of 1% and 2% for nonresident students. The resident rate reflects the lowest increase in more than 35 years.
The first day of undergraduate instruction for the fall semester will be August 17.