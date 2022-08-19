ZOLOCHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's health system, upended by extensive war damage and the massive displacement of its population, is being propped up in many areas by doctors who volunteer in the hardest hit regions or who refuse to leave.
Zolochiv is just 11 miles from the Russian border and little of the district hospital has survived the heavy artillery fire since the country-wide attacks began in February.
In freshly-pressed lavender scrubs, Ilona Butova, a neurologist and the hospital's administrator, walks through a door frame hanging from a crumbled wall into what used to be an administrative office.
As war continues, Butova is doing a lot more with a lot less.
Treatment space at the hospital near the eastern city of Kharkiv is constantly shrinking.
The available hospital staff has dropped from 120 to 47, while the number of people requiring treatment in the small town and surrounding villages is often higher than pre-war levels.
Viktor Liashko, the Ukrainian health minister, said country-wide, 900 hospitals have been damaged and a further 123 have been destroyed.
Scores of pharmacies and ambulances have also been destroyed or seriously damaged, he said, while at least 18 civilian medical staff members have been killed and 59 seriously injured.
Since February, Russia has expanded the territory it occupies next to its 2,300-kilometer (1,425-mile) border with Ukraine as well as along the Black Sea coastline next to the Crimean peninsula which it annexed in 2014.
In the southern frontline town of Mykolaiv, volunteer Andrii Skorokhod says access to medicine has suffered enormously due to the damage caused by the near-daily Russian shelling.
"Things have been very difficult here," says Skorokhod, who heads a Red Cross initiative to provide residents with free medicine. "Pharmacies have not been working, and shortages have become increasingly acute: Hospital staff were among those evacuated, including specialists. We just need more staff."
The World Health Organization declared its highest level of emergency in Ukraine the day after Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24, with attacks on multiple cities.
The United Nations body is coordinating a major relief effort inside Ukraine as well in neighboring countries where health systems have also been put under strain.
Some 6.4 million people who fled the war are currently living in other European countries, and a slightly higher number have been displaced internally, according to estimates by U.N. agencies ‒ presenting a monumental challenge to a health system built on family doctor referrals and regionally separate administrations.