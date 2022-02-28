Russian and Ukrainian officials sat down for talks on Monday even as fighting raged around key cities and Russian President Vladimir Putin confronted the fallout from an invasion that has rallied the West behind his neighbor and against Moscow.
Ukraine said that it would push for an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops from the country ahead of the talks at the Belarussian border.
Kyiv’s position has been bolstered by its staunch early resistance in the face of the Kremlin’s attack, military assistance from countries across the world and a growing global sanctions effort that has sent Moscow’s economy reeling.
The Russian military said Monday that its nuclear deterrent forces had been put on high alert after an order from Putin that further escalated tensions while his invasion faced fierce resistance.
Crippling sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies sent the ruble plunging to record lows early Monday, while Russia’s central bank kept the stock market closed and raised its interest rate to 20 percent from 9.5 percent in an attempt to shore up the plummeting national currency and prevent a run on banks.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted that "Russia’s economic reality has changed" due to the "heavy" sanctions, but said the country was prepared and able to handle the damage. Putin will meet with his advisers later Monday about the economy, Peskov added.
The U.S. increased the pressure further Monday, announcing it would expand sanctions on the country's central bank in a move that will block Americans from doing any business with it, and freeze any assets the bank holds in the U.S.
“The unprecedented action we are taking today will significantly limit Russia’s ability to use assets to finance its destabilizing activities, and target the funds Putin and his inner circle depend on to enable his invasion of Ukraine,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.
As Putin's invasion threatened to affect Russian citizens' finances, it continued to hit civilians across Ukraine.
The conflict has sent hundreds of thousands of people fleeing the country to the west. The head of the United Nations refugee agency saying Monday that more than a half a million people had left in the wake of the Russian attack.
Others have sought shelter inside metro stations and parking garages while missile strikes and gunfire hit city streets.
Since Thursday, 102 civilians, including seven children, have been killed across Ukraine, U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said Monday. These figures were likely an undercount, she added.
The Russian Ministry of Defense denied targeting civilians on Monday, after Ukrainian officials claimed that Russian rockets hit residential areas and ambulances, injured children and destroyed strategic gas pipelines.
NBC News has not verified the accusations.