NBC- At least 15 people were killed and 24 feared buried after Russian missiles hit a city in eastern Ukraine, destroying part of a five-story apartment building, officials said on Sunday.
Photos and a video of what appeared to be the aftermath of the attack in Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk province showed grim-faced rescuers atop a huge pile of rubble. They sifted through broken bricks, mangled metal wiring and crumbled cement beams next to a half-collapsed building.
“The search and rescue operation continues,” Kyrylenko told Ukrainian television. “We have more proof of Russia’s crimes, that they shell residential areas of any community, whether it’s close to the front lines or not.”
Kyrylenko said at least 24 people, including a 9-year-old child, might still be under the wreckage, and rescuers managed to establish contact with two of them, according to the governor.
Ukraine’s state emergency service said 15 people had so far been confirmed killed in the attack.
In the video, heavy machinery can be heard whirring as rescuers inspect tiny crevices in the ruins. Another video shared by Ukraine’s Interior Ministry shows rescuers carrying white bags containing what appeared to be bodies.
“The Russians hit a high-rise apartment building with civilians again,” chief of staff to Ukrainian president, Andriy Yermak, tweeted.
NBC News could not confirm the Ukrainian officials' version of events.
There was no immediate reaction from the Kremlin. NBC News reached out to Russia’s defense ministry for comment.
kraine has accused Moscow of launching a barrage of missile strikes on its cities in recent weeks, including on a busy shopping center in central Ukraine last month, and targeting civilians.
While Moscow denies targeting civilians in Ukraine, its forces have been behind the heavy bombardment of population centers such as Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sievierodonetsk.
Saturday's missile strikes, part of Moscow's drive to conquer the Ukraine's industrial heartland in the historically pro-Russian east of the country, came as its forces appeared to be gearing up for an intensification of its drive west.