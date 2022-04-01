ASSOCIATED PRESS — As the United States prepares to accept 100,000 refugees amid Russia's war in Ukraine, existing communities in cities like Sacramento are already mobilizing to provide food, shelter and support to people fleeing their homes.
Few details are available so far from the federal government on when the formal resettlement process will begin and where people will go.
But Ukrainian networks in the U.S., including through churches, are already providing support to people entering the country through informal channels, including on visas that will eventually expire or by flying to Mexico and crossing over the border.
The Sacramento region is home to the highest concentration of Ukrainians in the country, with about 18,000 people, according to the Migration Policy Institute.
Seattle, the New York City area and Chicago are also hubs for Ukrainians.
The federal government has not yet provided details on where refugees will be resettled, but it's likely many will go to cities that already have strong Ukrainian communities.
Word is spreading about the resources available in Sacramento, where churches like House of Bread are connecting people who have arrived with host families who can offer shelter and help people access government resources and transportation.
It's common in refugee resettlement for communities to build off ones that have already begun.
Ukrainians began arriving in Sacramento in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Many were Christians taking advantage of a U.S. law offering entrance to anyone escaping religious persecution in the former Soviet Union.
Another wave of refugees has been arriving since Russia's initial invasion of Ukraine in 2014.
Beyond the dozens of Slavic churches in the region, there are schools that serve mainly Ukrainian and Russian students.
Eastern European grocery stores and restaurants offer borscht, a type of beetroot soup; varenyky, a boiled dumpling; and Ukrainian candies, drinks and other foods. Local businesses started by Ukrainians try to hire others from their country.
That makes it easy for younger people to maintain a sense of connection to their heritage and for older immigrants to adapt without having to become fluent in a new language and culture.