CHERNIHIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Russia's war against Ukraine reaches the sixth-month mark, the lives of ordinary Ukrainians have been turned upside down.
But amid the tragedy of lost loved ones, constant fear of attacks, and homes and livelihoods converted to rubble, young Danyk Rak, like many other citizens of his embattled country, embodies the hope within all that is lost.
The 12-year-old had been a devotee of riding his bike, playing football and quiet moments with the family's two white cats and a short-legged dog, but his quaint childhood was abruptly cut short.
His family home was destroyed as Russian forces bombarded Kyiv's suburbs and surrounding towns in a failed effort to seize the capital in March.
A missile strike left a giant crater outside the door of the home in Chernihiv that he shared with his mother and grandmother.
Their house and most of its belongings were turned to dust.
"He's lost his childhood", said Rak's mother Ludmyla Kovalenko in recent days from their temporary home.
Kovalenko was injured in the attack when a piece of shrapnel went through her body and smashed her right foot which medics say might have to be amputated.
Rak now devotes his days tending to the livestock, a lifeline for the family, and thinks about rebuilding and one day joining the fight.
"My father is a soldier, my uncles are soldiers and my grandfather was a soldier. My stepfather is a soldier and I will be a soldier too."
He regularly cycles across town to his old home, accompanied by his grandmother Nina Vinnik.
The pair walks through the remains of their former life.
"I feel like I have died. This was my whole life," said the 62 year-old.
While the tragedy marks their every day, the war rumbles on and concerns grow about readiness for winter temperatures, the family hang on hopes of rebuilding.
Rak is conspicuous among resident groups, the rest adults, as he sifts through the rubble, picking out whatever is useful from their former homes.
Galvanized by his spirit the family believe they will one day return to their home and quaint country life.