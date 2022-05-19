KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — For two weeks, Ukrainian medic Yuliia Paievska, better known as Taira, witnessed the daily horrors of war.
She recorded 256 gigabytes of video on a data card no bigger than a thumbnail to show the world what was happening in Mariupol as the Russian invasion unfolded.
"This is Taira, Yuliia Paievska. My name is Yuliia Paievska,” the medic says in Russian in an audio message. “On the flash drive that has been given to you, there is information about all the injured people from the beginning to this moment."
Taira asked the Associated Press to get her footage safely out of the besieged city, and AP journalists smuggled the data card out to the world hidden inside a tampon.
On March 16, Taira and her colleague disappeared.
Taira found her calling as a medic after the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014. As a member of the Ukrainian team for the Invictus Games, she was going to be featured in a documentary on inspirational figures.
But when the first rockets landed, she quickly jumped into action and turned on her camera.
Paramedic Sergei Chernobrivets worked closely with her.
"She, like a real medic, is apolitical and helps everyone who needs it,” Chernobrivets says.
It wasn't just soldiers – hours of footage show Taira treating wounded children, including a brother and sister in the early days of the war.
Video shows that, despite all efforts to save him, the damage was too much for the young boy and the battle-hardened medic. After he died, she returned to close the eyes of the boy, whose parents were also killed.
Taira also treated Russian soldiers, despite reservations from her countrymen.
In one of her last bodycam recordings, Taira is again seen tending to Russian soldiers.
She explains why.
"They will not be as kind to us,” she tells a woman standing nearby.
"Of course not. Will you treat these Russians?" the woman asks her.
"I cannot do otherwise,” Taira says. “They are prisoners of war."
On March 21, a Russian TV network announced Taira's capture, claiming she was part of a far-right militia and had tried to flee the city.
No one has seen or heard from her since.
The Ukrainian government credits Taira with saving hundreds of lives during her career.
Her family and friends say the video shows a woman dedicated to healing, not war.
