PADUCAH — Quilts were shipped to the staff at the American Quilter's Society in Paducah months ago. For two Ukrainian quilters, the quilts they entered into this year's QuiltWeek contest represent a time before Russia invaded their country. Their quilts brought tears to some of the spectators eyes.
Natalia and Illia Lashko have four quilts on the second floor of the Paducah Convention Center. Their quilts caught they eyes of people for more reasons than one.
"Just how beautiful something could be coming from a country that's being so torn apart right now," says Salena Johnstone, a quilter from Ohio, as she was admiring the Ukrainian quilt titled "Spring is Coming, Bringing Love Along."
However, spring looks different this year for the mother and son quilter duo from Ukraine. Natalia and Illia won two awards between their four quilts. At first, the quilts caught the attention of quilters like Elaine Mitchell because of the artistry they display.
"The leaves look real. They're sticking out with the flowers. It's just amazing," says Mitchell.
Then, she realized they were quilted in Ukraine after looking at the tag on the quilt.
"My thought was how did they get it here with all that's going on? And I bet they were so happy that they were able to do that, because they're talented. This is talent," says Mitchell.
The shipping process was no easy feat, but it was all worth it. For Johnstone, the quilts brought tears to her eyes.
"These women are losing everything that was so important to them because they had to leave their artistry behind," says Johnstone.
Even though the quilters can't be here to see the admiration other quilters have for their work or explain what inspired each stitch, the quilts speak for them.
You can check out their winning quilts on the second floor of the Convention Center in booths 1008, 1009, 1420 and 1520.