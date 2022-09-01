KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator says a team from the U.N. nuclear agency has arrived at the site of Europe’s largest nuclear plant to inspect security conditions that forced the shutdown of one reactor.
Enerhoatom said the team from the International Atomic Energy Agency arrived Thursday at the Zaporizhzhia plant that has been in the thick of recent fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces more than six months after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine.
The company said earlier Thursday that Russian mortar shelling led to the shutdown of one of its reactors by its emergency protection system.