The most important device in your home is one you probably never touch and may never even see: the WiFi router.
The router connects all your devices to the internet. Your televisions, gaming systems, computers, smartphones, doorbells, garage door opener, and smart thermostat all need a WiFi connection to work the way they're intended. If the router gets hacked, the bad guys can virtually and remotely access any device connected to it. That includes security cameras you may have around your home.
There are several websites that livestream cameras from around the world. Most of them are public WiFi cameras from seaports, highways, and businesses — but there are also some home security cameras showing backyards, doorsteps, swimming pools, and bedrooms. On the dark web, hackers have posted even more personal home security cameras. How is this possible? It's simple — the cameras and the routers are not protected by strong usernames and passwords.
Security cameras from the big brands (think Ring, ADT, Nest, Blink, Wyze, Eufy, etc.) have lots of security to prevent this. Cheap foreign knockoff cameras do not, making them more vulnerable to attack. Even the big brand cameras are susceptible to cyber peeping toms though, unless you take a few steps to protect yourself.
Cameras come with passwords and log-ins when you get them. If you don't change them right out of the box, someone who knows what they're doing can actually find the login credentials and view your camera feeds.
Similarly, all routers come with default usernames and passwords users are supposed to change after installation. Many times the login credentials are simply "admin" and "password." Those default logins are easily found with a simple internet search. Armed with the login for both the router and the cameras, hackers who know what they're doing can take control of everything in the home that's connected to the internet through the WiFi router.
Protecting your router may be something you procrastinate doing or don't even think of, but it's very important for your personal security. Follow these steps to make sure your router is protected and up-to-date:
- Change the login credentials for your router straight out of the box! Make sure you use a strong password - one that's not easily guessable.
- Change the login credentials for your camera straight out of the box, being sure to create a strong password.
- Every few months, unplug the router for about 10 seconds and plug it back in. This will install any security updates and will likely speed things up for all of the devices connected to it.
Earlier this year, the FBI warned consumers that hackers working for the People's Republic of China were hacking into homes in the U.S. using malicious codes that were installed on routers when the homeowner clicked on a link in an email. There have also been reports of hackers using people's cameras to speak to their children, including one woman who says a man hacked her Ring camera and spoke to her 8-year-old daughter.
For more information on how to create a strong password, visit the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency website, here.