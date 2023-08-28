A University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill faculty member was killed in a shooting on campus Monday, NBC affiliate WRAL reports.
The university issued a statement on social media Monday evening, which reads: "Our hearts are with the family of our #UNC faculty member, those who are personally connected to the victim and all those traumatized by today’s senseless act of violence on campus. Carolina will move into Condition 2 - Classes will be canceled tomorrow and all non-mandatory operations are suspended. Tar Heels, please know support is available and campus departments stand ready to help."
A person of interest was arrested in connection to the shooting, WRAL reports.
UNC Police released a photo of an unnamed person of interest on social media Monday afternoon. WRAL reports that the individual was identified by as Tailei Qi. The photo police released is a photo from Qi's profile on the university's applied physical sciences website. A UNC graduate student, the profile lists Louisiana State University and Wuhan University as schools Qi previously attended. Video from WRAL shows a man who appears to be Qi being handcuffed and taken into custody.
In a tweet, UNC Police announced at 3:14 p.m. that the all clear has been given and normal activities can resume on campus.
While the all clear has been issued, an alert on the school's website said classes are canceled for the rest of the day, and people are advised to avoid Caudill Labs, a building on campus, while university police continue their investigation.
In a letter to the campus community Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said he is "devastated and saddened" by the shooting, and that the university is waiting to receive confirmation that the faculty member's next of kin have been notified before releasing more information about the victim.
In full, the letter reads:
"Dear Carolina Community,
"This afternoon at 1:02 p.m., UNC Police were notified of shots fired in Caudill Laboratories on our campus. At approximately 2:30 p.m., the suspect was apprehended and is now in custody. Police issued an “all clear” to campus at approximately 4:15 p.m. There is no longer an immediate threat. UNC Police are working closely with Chapel Hill Police Department to gather information and continue their thorough and professional response.
"I am grieved to report that one of our faculty members was killed in this shooting. We are waiting for confirmation that the next of kin has been contacted before we share more information.
"I am devastated and saddened by today’s shooting in one of our campus buildings, a place where we conduct our important work of teaching, mentoring and research every day. This shooting damages the trust and safety that we so often take for granted on our campus. We will work to rebuild that trust and safety. Our hearts are with the family of our fellow faculty member, those who are personally connected to the victim and those traumatized by this senseless act of violence.
"In response, we have canceled classes and all campus events for the rest of the day on Monday, Aug. 28 and Tuesday, Aug. 29. The campus is moving to Condition 2 until midnight tomorrow.
"Please know that support is available and these departments stand ready to help. Students, including graduate and professional students and postdocs, please contact the Dean of Students team or Counseling and Psychological Services. For urgent concerns, please call 919-966-3658, the emergency protocol line. Faculty and staff should reach out to the Employee Assistance Program. More information will be provided on additional counseling services and opportunities to grieve and process.
"I am grateful to our Emergency Operations Center and UNC Police for effectively managing this situation and to our faculty, staff and students for their cooperation to ensure the safety of our campus community. I am praying for the victim, their family and every member of the Carolina community. We will send more details and information as soon as we are able."