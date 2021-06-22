FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL– The Franklin County State's Attorney announced Tuesday that 19 people have been indicted on 30 felony charges of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.
The indictments were handed down by a grand jury last Friday.
The Southern Illinois Drug Task Force were responsible for the 6-monthlong undercover investigation. As of Tuesday most of the defendants had been apprehended, but the state attorney's office says they will likely hand down more indictments in the near future due to the extent of the operation.
Franklin County State's Attorney, Abby Dinn, says bond on some of the accused has surpassed $100,000.
"I applaud the relentless drive shown thus far by the Southern Illinois Drug Task Force Agents and their professionalism, belief, and conviction in their cause." Dinn said in a press release.