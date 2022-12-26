SCOTT CITY, MO — Three people are facing felony charges after an undercover drug investigation led to their arrests at a Casey's General Store in Missouri, the Scott City Police Department says.
According to a Monday release from the police department, officers recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine — as well as Fentanyl and prescription medications — as a result of the investigation.
Officers say they arrested Taylor Pierce, Amanda Birdwell, and Amanda Leimbach.
Pierce and Birdwell were both charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.
Leimbach was charged with one count of first degree trafficking.
According to the release, all three were taken to the Scott City Jail and are being held without bond.