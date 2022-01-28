FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Some Kentucky workers who lost their jobs after the tornadoes last month have one day left to apply for disaster unemployment assistance from the state.
Applicants have to be unable to receive other kinds of unemployment aid to be considered and have to explain how, when and where their job was lost, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said..
The deadline is Friday.
Residents of Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio. Taylor and Warren counties may apply.
Anyone who lost their job as a direct result of the storms, straight-line winds, flooding and tornadoes may apply. Also, self-employed people, including farmers, who had work interrupted as a result of the tornadoes are also eligible to apply.
For more information, call (502) 875-0442 or apply online at kcc.ky.gov.