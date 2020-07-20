Weather Alert

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT... AT 124 PM, NUMEROUS STRONG THUNDERSTORMS EXTENDED FROM AROUND PERRYVILLE MISSOURI, EAST ACROSS THE SHAWNEE NATIONAL FOREST, TO MARION AND MADISONVILLE IN WEST KENTUCKY. MOVEMENT OF THE STORMS WAS EAST AT 20 MPH. THE STRONGER STORMS IN THIS AREA THROUGH 300 PM WILL BE CAPABLE OF WINDS TO 50 MPH, SMALL HAIL AND VERY HEAVY RAINFALL THAT MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. ADDITIONAL STORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE ALONG THE INTERSTATE 64 CORRIDOR INTO SOUTHWEST INDIANA, AND FARTHER SOUTH FROM THE PURCHASE AREA OF WEST KENTUCKY, BACK INTO SOUTHEAST MISSOURI.