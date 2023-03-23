Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday signed House Bill 146 into law, increasing the minimum number of weeks Kentuckians can receive unemployment benefits from 12 to 16 weeks.
Another function of the bill is that the Office of Unemployment Insurance must inform applicants of other benefits they're entitled to, training opportunities, and financial assistance that they are eligible for.
Earlier this month, Beshear announced that Kentucky's unemployment rate for 2022 was 3.9%, the lowest ever recorded for the state. The governor's office says the state needs to continue supporting Kentuckians to keep that trend going. Beshear noted that Kentucky is one of a few states that don't offer up to 26 weeks of unemployment.
In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Beshear explains his reasoning behind signing the bill.
"My faith teaches me that we should lift up our neighbors when they are hurting, not kick them down," the governor says. "Unemployment insurance is a critical resource for our families when they are hit with the unexpected, so we need to do everything we can to support it. This bill is a step in the right direction, but there is still work to be done.”
The bill was sponsored by Rep. Russell Webber of Shepherdsville, Kentucky.
Click here to watch the Team Kentucky Update on the governor's Facebook page.
To read the bill for yourself, click here.