Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, McLean, Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff is expected to result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Some areas may experience more widespread and significant flash flooding with road closures and washouts, water entering normally dry areas, and dangerous travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Periods of rain and thunderstorms are forecast to begin tonight and persist through Friday night. 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected over the region and locally higher amounts are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&