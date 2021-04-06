FRANKFORT, KY — Since pandemic-related closures and restrictions caused closures and layoffs last year, Kentucky unemployment claimants have struggled to get the money they're entitled to. The state's career centers have been closed as well, leaving most claimants limited to online and phone services as they try to get their benefits.
But, more than a dozen regional Kentucky Career Centers — including the Paducah location — will reopen later this month, helping claimants by appointment only. Ahead of those openings, the state will open appointment registration on Wednesday.
Kentucky residents can start registering for appointments at 12 p.m. CT on April 7. The first round of appointment dates will be for April 15 through 30. Appointments will be available for weekdays during that time period.
Registration for the next round of appointments will open on April 19. That round of appointments will begin on May 3.
During career center appointments, individuals must wear masks or face coverings at all times, Gov. Andy Beshear's office says, and temperatures will be taken before entering the building. Photo identification will be needed to enter the career center. People who do not have appointments will not be allowed into the career center.
The governor's office says career center staff will do their best to answer all questions an individual has during their appointment, but unemployment insurance specialists may not be able to resolve claim issues in just one appointment. Some claims may need extra paperwork or more time to resolve issues.
The Kentucky location is at 416 South 6th St. in Paducah. Other Kentucky Career Centers that will be accepting in-person appointments include locations in Ashland, Bowling Green, Covington, Elizabethtown, Hazard, Hopkinsville, Lexington, Louisville, Morehead, Owensboro, Prestonsburg and Somerset.
When appointment registration opens on Wednesday, April 7, individuals will be able to sign up at kcc.ky.gov.