UNION CITY, TN — Union City Elementary School students have raised $14,000 as part of a Read-A-Thon sponsored by the Tennessee school district's parent teacher organization.
Union City Schools says the students kept track of the minutes they spent reading or being read to by their parents or guardians, and businesses and individuals in the community made monetary donations to honor that time. The more students read, the more money was raised.
In addition to raising money for their school, the students received incentives as well. The school district says the two students with the most reading minutes in each class received a day at the library, and the class that logged the most reading time won a pizza party.
During the day at the Obion County Public Library, the winning students got to participate in activities including an art lesson, story time, a library tour, lunch from Don Sol and cupcakes.
The Read-A-Thon winners were:
- Pre-kindergarten: Braelynn Ferguson and Travis Coleman Jr.
- Kindergarten: Adler Hussey and Annora Ferguson.
- First-grade: Charlie Parks and Austin Nipp.
- Second-grade: KoraJess Powers and Zoey Little.
- Third-grade: Jackson Williams and Aaron Nipp.
- Fourth-grade: Wade Webb and Emmaline Ogden.
The school district says Hussey and Powers each logged the most minutes of all the winners. Hussey read for 701 minutes and Powers read for 605 minutes.