UNION CITY, TN — The chainsaws are all sharpened at Union City Energy Authority in Tennessee.
The trucks are fueled, and the crews are ready to handle the coming weather. Now, they're just watching the forecast and waiting for someone who needs their help.
CEO Kyle Ross says in the event of power outages, they want the repair process to be painless and efficient.
“We go ahead and notify 911 and kind of let them know, if they have anything come up, that they can call us, and we can be there to answer any questions or tell them when we predict the lights will be back on,” says Ross.
There’s a team of 21 employees at the power company.
Ross says they’ll all be working together to keep their customers as safe and as comfortable as possible.
“We kind of break off into crews. Some crews will go out and do some tree trimming and get it out of the way so our linemen can come in and finish up the work and get the lines in the air,” Ross says.
Their system is automated. Their phones receive an alert any time a breaker opens up, and then they’re on their way.
However, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t report outages or other issues.
“If you do see something, a line down or a tree through a line, don’t hesitate to call," Ross says.
Union City Energy Authority has two employees available at all times to take reports. You can call to report an issue at any time.
To report an issue or if you have any more questions, call 731-885-9212.