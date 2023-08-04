Flooding in Union City, Tennessee
Brandee Roach
UNION CITY, KY — There are several road closures in Union City, Tennessee, due to flooding.
According to a post from the Union City Police Department, these road closures include:
Everett Boulevard to 1st Street. 5th Street to Reelfoot Avenue. Jackson Street to 1st Street. Stad Avenue. Old Rives Road to Reelfoot Avenue. Old Troy Road. 3rd Street to Wade Street.
The post also mentions there are shelters available for anyone displaced during the flooding. Those shelters are at Calvary Baptist Church, Second Baptist Church, Union City Middle School and the Emergency Management Agency building.
This article will be updated as new information is released.
Flooding at Tractor Supply in Union City, Tennessee.
Green Acres mobile home park in Union City, Tennessee.
Flooding in Union City, Tennessee.
Flooding in Union City, Tennessee
Flooding in Union City, Tennessee.
Flooding in Sharon, Tennessee.
Flooding at Meat Shoppe in Union City, Tennessee.
Flooding in Rives, Tennessee.
Flooding in Woodland Mills, Tennessee.
Flooding in Hickman, Kentucky.
Flooding in Troy, Tennessee.
Flooding in Hickman, Kentucky.
Flooding in Martin, Tennessee.
Flooding in Martin, Tennessee.
Flooding in Union City, Tennessee.
Flooding across a roadway in Hickman, Kentucky.
Flooding in Union City, Tennessee.
Flooding in a home in Union City, Tennessee.
Flooding in a garage in Union City, Tennessee.
An uprooted tree in the Local 6 area.
Flooding in Hickman, Kentucky.
Flooding in Troy, Tennessee.
A downed tree in Troy, Tennessee.
Flooding in Union City, Tennessee.
This photo shared by Ashley Callahan shows flooding on Aug. 4, 2023.
Flooding in Hickman, Kentucky.
Flooding in Hickman, Kentucky.
Flooding at the Green Acres mobile home park in Union City, Tennessee.
Flooding at the Green Acres mobile home park in Union City, Tennessee.
Flooding at the Green Acres mobile home park in Union City, Tennessee.
Flooding at the Green Acres mobile home park in Union City, Tennessee.
