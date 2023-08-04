UNION CITY, KY — There are several road closures in Union City due to flooding.
According to a post from the Union City Police Department, these road closures include:
- Everett Boulevard to 1st Street.
- 5th Street to Reelfoot Avenue.
- Jackson Street to 1st Street.
- Stad Avenue.
- Old Rives Road to Reelfoot Avenue.
- Old Troy Road.
- 3rd Street to Wade Street.
The post also mentions there are shelters available for anyone displaced during the flooding. Those shelters are at Calvary Baptist Church, Second Baptist Church, Union City Middle School and the EMA building.
