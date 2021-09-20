UNION CITY, TN — Union City, Tennessee, is asking people who live there to share their thoughts on improvements that can be made to the city's downtown district.
As part of a master planning effort to revitalize the city's downtown central business district, the Obion County Chamber of Commerce is reaching out to residents with a Downtown Union City Community Survey.
The chamber sent out a survey to gauge public interest on the needs and issues affecting development in downtown Union City.
It's asking for input on various topics, including physical infrastructure, retail development, design and aesthetics.
