UNION CITY, TN — An updated Distance Learning Application for Union City Schools, in Tennessee, is now available on the schools website.
The school's Communication Director Mike Hutchens says students no longer have to have medical reasoning or a letter from their parents' employer to apply for the program.
The deadline to register for distance learning for the coming school year is July 31. Applications must be submitted to the UC Schools Board office on Depot Street during regular business hours.
Students who have already applied don't have to reapply.