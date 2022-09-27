UNION CITY, TN — Union City Schools in northwest Tennessee are using audio enhancement systems in 20 classrooms across three schools to help students better hear what their teachers are saying while reducing vocal strain for teachers.
Teachers wear the audio enhancement device around their necks. In a news release about the investment, the school district says the devices allow teachers to move more freely around their classrooms while still being heard by students and reducing strain on their voices. The system also includes a ball with a microphone teachers can toss to students when answering questions or during other class participation activities.
The school district says all second-grade classrooms have the system, along with one first-grade classroom in Union City Elementary and the entire fifth-grade wing at Union City Middle. The program is being led by Director of Special Populations Laney Rogers and Technology Coordinator Jerod.
Union City Schools says audio enhancement systems have been show to improve standardized/achievement test scores in other school districts across the country, and that Union City teachers are already experiencing the benefits.
“The audio enhancement system is a wonderful addition to my classroom. It certainly helps me — and the students — to be heard through the room, especially when my voice gets tired and water doesn’t do the trick anymore," Union City Middle School teacher Beverly Dones says in a statement included in the news release. “The system benefits all students, especially the ones who are hearing impaired or challenged. The ‘soft-spoken’ ones are heard clearly, and it helps their confidence. Students are less restless when the sound is directly above their head, thus decreasing the excuse of being unable to hear or pay attention.”
Union City Middle School Teacher Abby Cruce says the system helps her get her students' attention right away. "I use it every day during instruction, and it helps demand their attention while allowing the students in the back of the class to still feel as engaged as the students in the front row," Cruce says in a statement. She says the system has also helped minimize behavioral issues in class.
Fellow middle school teacher Lindsay Hayslett says she also uses the system every day. "My students will remind me if I forget," she says in a statement. "They are much more attentive when I use it, and I don’t have to spend near as much time redirecting or getting their attention. I find that they are so much more focused on what I’m saying. They understand me better.”