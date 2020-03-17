UNION CITY, TN — The Union City School District is making preparations for an extended closure after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee urged all districts to close by Friday, March 20.
Lee's announcement came Monday amid a growing number of novel coronavirus cases in the state. As of Tuesday evening, there were 73 people who tested positive in Tennessee, according to the state health department. Although there have been no confirmed cases in the Tennessee counties in the Local 6 viewing area — Lake, Obion and Weakley counties — school districts are following Lee's recommendation.
The last day of classes for students at Union City Schools will be Thursday, March 19. They will then be out of school until Monday, April 13.
Friday, March 20, was already scheduled as a day off for students, because it's a professional development day for teachers. April 6-10 was already scheduled as spring break.
While students are out of school, their education will continue. Union City Schools staff have been putting together assignment packets that students will take home to complete during the closure. In addition, students have access to Office 365, which allows them to see assignments on computers outside of school.
One of the teachers who's been preparing is Laura Bright, who teaches audio-visual production, banking and finance, and teaching as a profession at Union City High School. For her teaching as a profession class, Bright's take-home assignment for her students is for them to create their own contingency lesson plans — as if they are the teachers.
"Just pretend that your kids are all out of school, just like my kids are all out of school," Bright told her students.
Although students are given assignment packets to take home, Bright said she and other teachers will still come to work during the closure to provide guidance for the students through phone calls and emails.
"They're not just hung out there to dry. They'll have access to the teachers," said Bright. "We also will be phoning our students. I have a list printed off of the phone numbers. We're supposed to stay in contact with out students. The teachers will be here every day."
Bright said she will also use the Remind app to communicate with her students during the closure.
"I'll probably send out, you know, a couple times a day while I'm here," said Bright. "Send out a notice: 'Anybody have any questions?'"
The district says faculty and staff will be at their respective schools from 8 a.m. until noon each day to answer student questions, as well as make future plans.
Bright said she has also talked with her students about best hygiene practices and the impact of COVID-19.
"Anytime there's an opportunity to watch a live press conference I turn it on in class, so we can see this is history and it's something that's happening in their lifetime," said Bright.
Senior Briley Coffey certainly sees the significance.
"So many events have been canceled around the community, so I think it has affected everybody at this point," said Coffey.
District Communications Director Mike Hutchens said in a news release that during the closure, every child under 18, including students of Union City Schools, will get a lunch and an afternoon snack every day.
"Meals will be distributed every day on each bus route, with those routes leaving the school at 10:30 a.m.," Hutchens wrote. "There will also be three central area bus stops — Union City High School, Save-A-Lot and Kiwanis Park — that will provide meals to any student."
Meanwhile, Weakley County Schools are closed from Tuesday until at least April 1, the district says. Obion County Schools are closed from Tuesday through March 31, with classes expected to resume on April 1.