UNION CITY, TN — A 16-year-old high school student in Union City, Tennessee, has died after a recent illness, Union City Schools announced Wednesday.
The student, 16-year-old Parker Vowell, died unexpectedly Wednesday after a recent illness, the school district says in a news release. Parker was a special education student and a sophomore at Union City High School. He was a member of the Tornado Rising program at the school.
The school district says students at the high school and on the other two Union City Schools campuses were told about Vowell’s death mid-morning Wednesday.
Union City Director of Schools Wes Kennedy said in the news release that counselors were available for students Wednesday, and will remain available until the end of the week.
Funeral arrangements for Parker have not yet been set, the school district says.