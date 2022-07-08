UNION CITY, TN — Union City Schools will provide school supplies for all students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade for the coming school year, the school district has announced.
In a news release sent Friday evening, Union City Schools says parents of students in eighth-grade and under will have one less thing to worry about when it comes to preparing their kids for the 2022-2023 school year.
“Unfortunately, the cost of everything has risen over the last several months, and I hope this will help a little with the expense that comes with starting school,” Director of Schools Wes Kennedy says in a statement included in the news release. “Many of our families have multiple children, and things can add up quickly when you consider all things. It’s certainly something we’re happy to do for them during these trying times."
Registration for Union City students will be Aug. 4, and the first day of classes will be Aug. 8.