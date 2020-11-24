UNION CITY, TN — Students at Union City Schools, in Tennessee, will return to a more traditional learning setting when classes resume Monday after Thanksgiving holiday break, according to Director of Schools Wes Kennedy.
Kennedy says the 1,600-plus students who attend the three schools will be back under the Level 2.51 plan until classes are dismissed for Christmas break on Dec. 18.
Kennedy says students in grades seventh through twelfth will attend classes four days a week, starting Monday, with Fridays being distance learning and appointment scheduled tutoring.
The 2.51 plan, which was in place before the recent seven-day stretch of total distance learning, has students in Pre-K through sixth grade attending traditional classes five days a week, starting Nov. 30.
Kennedy says he made the choice to return to a more normal schedule because of improved health statistics of UC School faculty and students.
“Be it the number of positive cases or the number of both students and faculty that have been quarantined due to distance tracing, we’re in a better place than we have been,” Kennedy said. “I attribute that to people following the guidelines and protocols that have been put in place, and they have made it a priority to be safe and respectful of others.
“We’re still going to take every precaution that we can moving forward. Getting students and teachers back on campus where I believe in-person is the best for everyone is a positive, but we aren’t going to ignore the regulations that helped us make that decision possible.”
Kennedy also says that masks and social distancing in the classrooms are a mandatory part of the level 2.51 plan.
Kennedy says he will make the decision on how the second-semester classes will look closer to when classes are scheduled to begin, Jan. 5, 2021.