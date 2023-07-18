UNION, IL — Union City Elementary School and UC Middle School will be providing their students with school supplies for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. The only item students are asked to bring is their backpacks.
The school also did this for the 2022-2023 school year, and according to the Director of Schools Wes Kennedy, they will continue to provide the needed supplies for every student in Pre-K through the 8th grade for the coming year.
“In many situations, it’s stressful for families to begin a new school year,” Kennedy said. “Whether it’s the financial burden or not being able to find certain supplies, we hope this helps alleviates some anxiety many parents and families feel at this time of the year.”
Registration for Union City students will be on August 3, and the first day of classes will be August 7.