UNION CITY, TN -- This Union City High School senior originally thought his artwork would just hang on a banner in the school hallway, but like many other things, COVID-19 has changed that.
Governor-mandated school closures across the state due to the coronavirus pandemic moved his artwork to a more-prominent display.
Jaheim Ceaser's graffiti style artwork is now hanging over a highway in Obion County for a much-larger audience. The artwork can be seen on a billboard on the right side of the road that runs from Union City to Troy.
Ceaser originally made this for a project with the Obion County Prevention Coalition's focus on National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week.
Coalition coordinator Carla Aaron made the decision to promote Ceaser's artwork on the billboard. Ceaser did all of the artwork either at home or during his daily study hall before school dismissed on March 19.
The billboard will stay up until May 13.
Ceaser began showing an interest in drawing in elementary school. His mother Stacey said Jaheim always enjoyed participating in UCES librarian Mindy McClanahan's bookmark contest during the book fair week at the school.
His artwork has also been featured on numerous T-shirts and in several UC schools yearbooks in recent years.