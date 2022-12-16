UNION CITY, TN — After a lesson about the U.S. flag and a brief history of war, tornado RISE students paid tribute to veterans while getting in the holiday spirit.
Union City Schools students with disabilities recently completed their annual Christmas tree decoration at Discovery Park of America. The decoration used a patriotic theme, complete with homemade ornaments that honored friends and family of service members.
Students also used pictures sent by staff members and included names, ranks, duties and honors during time of service to adorn the tree in DPA’s Liberty Hall.
Before the event, the students learned what it means to be a veteran and a patriot.
They plan to give their keepsake ornaments to the families of soldiers as gratitude for their service after Christmas.
The RISE (Reaching Independence through Structured Environment) program helps students with communication skills and other needs.