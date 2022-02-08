UNION CITY, TN — The story of a Union City, Tennessee, student's journey from difficult elementary student to a high school senior who now mentors kids at his old elementary school has been shared thousands of times on social media, and is now gaining national attention from NBC's "Today."
Last month, Union City Schools Director of Special Populations Laney Rogers shared 17-year-old Howard Kitchen's story of growth on Facebook. As of Tuesday night, the post has been shared more than 25,000 times.
"One minute you were kissing his cheeks off cause he was so sweet and loving and the next minute you were dodging thrown chairs and shielding other children from chaos and destruction from his temper tantrum," Rogers writes.
But today, Howard is a Union City High School senior who plans to continue his education after he graduates, with plans to become a preacher. And that's not all. In January, Howard started using his study hall time to mentor "Little Howards" at his old elementary school.
“Earlier this year, Howard and I were reminiscing on his early days and memories of challenges for him and how much he has grown and what a great young man he has become,” Rogers said in a statement the school district shared with Local 6 on Tuesday. “I told Howard we had some students at our elementary school that were in similar situations and that maybe he should 'give back' to some of those kids and let them hang out with someone who knows what they are going through. Maybe he could help."
So, with the help of UCHS teacher Trudi Collins, Howard reached out to Union City Elementary School Principal David Byars and began mentoring a kindergartner who was struggling with behavior issues.
Rogers says she made her now-viral Facebook post on Howard's first day as a mentor.
"I made a post on Facebook while he was in the car with me before I dropped him back off at the high school," she writes. "I wanted just to praise Howard and all of his team and maybe even remind myself that choosing to love and be kind has success stories too."
So what happened to turn things around for Howard? As Rogers' post explains, it wasn't just one thing or one person.
"Howard had a TEAM of people that were constantly trying to “fix” him. Everyone took a rotating turn in that Elementary School with Howard," she writes. "We literally would tap in and out of the war zone. All of his teachers, assistants, office staff, administration, guidance office, SRO, and even the cafeteria staff and our school janitor would try to unite for Howard. Did I mention his parents were phenomenal? They were on our TEAM and we could count on them for all of the support in the world…and they could count on us that we loved him and were trying our best."
In the end, Rogers says, what changed Howard's behavior and outlook wasn't the school or his parents or one plan or one change.
"After many years…Howard was “fixed”. The school didn’t fix him. His parents didn’t fix him. The thing is- we just didn’t stop trying to fix him and we kept showing up to love him. Eventually….it just fixed itself. Howard grew up. Howard realized that none of us were going anywhere. Howard knew his parents and his school were never going to give up expecting the best of him. There wasn’t a cure I studied, an article I read, or a therapy that clicked with Howard…it was just good ole basic love and kindness from a whole lot of amazing people," Rogers rights.
Rogers' post caught the eye of journalist Genevieve Brown, who interviewed Howard and Rogers for an article published on the "Today Parents" website.
Howard told Brown he's excited about the positive impact his story has had, and said "I feel so glad to have a person who loves me and supports me."
