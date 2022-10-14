UNION CITY, TN — Each year, a large group of Tornado RISE students from Union City Schools participate in what the school calls a "rite of passage" — a trip to the Todd Family Fun Farm.
The big trip gives students a chance to learn communication skills and explore a new environment, all while having fun! According to Communications Director Mike Hutchens, this year's group toured a pumpkin patch, enjoyed pig races and a petting zoo, navigated a corn maze, and much more.
RISE stands for "Reaching Independence through Structured Environment," and students in this award-winning program are rewarded for their progress during each 9-week period, according to Union City High School.
Special Education Coordinator Laney Rogers explained a little more about the program, saying: “The simple things that many of us take for granted are the program’s main focus. Functioning with others, being able to communicate, and being respectful and responsible in a group setting are wonderful opportunities for them to learn."
She acknowledged it can be difficult to see a student or loved one struggle with tasks, and your first instinct may be to step in and make life easier. Rogers says making life easier is ultimately giving them an additional disability.
On trips like this one, the students have a chance to navigate the world on their own terms- accompanied by teachers, assistants, and chaperones. That can give them a chance to be independent, explore their environment, and navigate the expectations of other students.
“Most of our students have never experienced farm life. It was so rewarding and heartwarming to see their faces in this setting and observe how attentive they were to instruction," Rogers said.