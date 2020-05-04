SOUTHERN ILLINOIS -- Union County, Illinois has now reported its first death from COVID-19.
The Southern Seven Health Department says the patient was a man in his 80's.
The health department also reported 13 new cases in the Southern Illinois area on Monday.
Twelve are from Union County and one is from Massac County.
Two boys in their 10's are part of those new cases. All persons are being isolated.
That brings the total confirmed cases for all seven counties covered by the health department to 64.
Of those cases, 27 have recovered.