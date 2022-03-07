UNION COUNTY, IL — The Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro, Illinois, will be closed all day Tuesday, the county sheriff's office says.
The courthouse will be closed Tuesday, March 8, due to citywide water main repairs, a news release from the Union County Sheriff's Office says.
According to the courthouse's website, the city of Jonesboro is replacing water valves. While that work is going on, the courthouse will be without water.
The website says the courthouse will reopen at 8 a.m. on March 9.
To access courthouse services online, visit unioncountyil.gov.