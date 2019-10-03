MURPHYSBORO, IL — The first day of the Murphysboro, Illinois, teachers strike concluded with the union and the school district no closer to a deal.

In a final meeting before the strike Wednesday the two parties were not able to come to an agreement on the teachers' salaries.

"It's in the school board's hands, and they're refusing to do anything about it at this point," said Murphysboro Education Association Spokesperson Lisa Shieds.

"I have not heard from them," School District Superintendent Chris Grode said Thursday. "I imagine when they come up with their counter or when they can tell me what the next steps are, we will hear from them."

The Murphysboro teachers are still feeling disappointment from Wednesday's failed negotiations. The group is showed a united front Thursday, with no sign of throwing in the towel.

"Very frustrated by the fact that they are refusing to negotiate. They have had many opportunities. They've basically said this is it and walked away from the table," said Shields.

Students also showed support for their teachers by supplying them with water and snacks.

"I totally support them 100%. They have to do what they have to do. They just want to teach us, and they can't if they're not getting the right pay," said student Island Dooley.

"I love my teachers, and I think they deserve so much better than what they're getting right now," said student Harry Shelton.

classrooms and hallways are sitting empty waiting for students to return. The superintendent is trying to hold down the fort with little to no staff.

"This is my first strike. I've never experienced this before. It's extremely busy trying to get the message out, and the message gets misunderstood," said Grode.

And the message some students said they're hearing isn’t a good one.

"I would love to be a teacher in Murphysboro, but the pay is so little. You can't have a living, it's so hard. I think about changing what I want to be when I grow up because of it," said student Sharnae Collins.

Class is not in session, but the district is still serving breakfast and lunch to students who need it at Murphysboro Middle School and Carruthers Elementary School from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.