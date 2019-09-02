PADUCAH — The 44th annual West Kentucky Labor Day Parade was in full swing Monday morning. Dozens of union workers were in Paducah to celebrate the day that honors workers.

They expressed their concerns and hopes for the future.

Local 357 Carpenters member Trevor Scott said there's no doubt that conditions for workers have come a long way. But without prevailing wages, he said they've been dealing with lower pay. He said without prevailing wages, companies can hire less experienced workers, taking jobs that pay well away from people who are more qualified.

That's not his only concern. "Safety is a big issue. People don't need to die on the job," Scott said. "We need to go home to our families at night and be able to give them a good living, you know, support them."

Local 523 United Auto Workers President Jeff P'Poole said he wants to see growth for unions.

"We want more people involved," P'Poole said. "We want more people in the union, in the workforce — and more jobs."

Scott said his dream is to "hopefully one day be able to retire and enjoy life like we should."

But for now, he said he will continue to work toward making conditions better for all.