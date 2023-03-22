CARBONDALE, IL — Starbucks employees in Carbondale, Illinois, on Wednesday joined a nationwide strike to protest the company's CEO's union-busting practices.
The Starbucks at 1025 East Main St. in Carbondale became the first unionized Starbucks in southern Illinois in August of last year.
Unionized employees say they are being refused the opportunity to bargain with the company's corporate office for better pay and benefits. Employees even say their hours are being cut in retaliation.
"Starbucks, in specific, has had such an aggressive anti-union regime, essentially. So, it is a little bit shocking to see from Starbucks, who paints himself as a very open minded company that respects their workers, and then to see them treat workers this way once we actually decide to vote to unionize."