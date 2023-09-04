PADUCAH — The 48th annual West Kentucky Labor Day Parade was held Monday. The parade typically attracts 50 entries, many of them made by union workers.
One man who participated in the parade shared why it means so much to him.
"It means everything. I mean, labor is the backbone of this country, especially organized labor," said Barry Davis, a business agent for the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local Union 184. "We built this nation from the ground up, and this is a day — we don't get a lot of accolades and we don't ask for — but it is a day that celebrates us the working man."
Davis said seeing young people at the parade is the highlight of the event.
"I think just walking and seeing the people, the kids — we always throw out candy and stuff. To see the younger ones the ... future workers ... future young union members, you know, I think just to see them means a lot," said Davis.
Philip Chesnut and his family went to the parade to spend time together and enjoy the festivities.
"Just get to spend time together, cause with school and stuff it's hard to do that anymore nowadays. So, everybody's busy. So, just to be able to kind of unwind and relax a little bit is nice," said Chesnut.
While Labor Day is a time out of office for many workers, Davis that doesn't mean the work is done for organized labor.
"We're just trying to get a decent wage where everybody can have one job and be able to support their family," said Davis.
The parade was held from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday. It started on 2nd Street and continued west on Broadway Street and concluded on Fountain Avenue (17th Street). The theme for this year's parade was "We are the future in solidarity."