MAYFIELD, KY — With racial tensions nationally and locally, churches continue to try to get to the root of these issues at the pulpit.
It's a time for worship at Grace Life Church in Mayfield. Unite 2020 is a service bringing pastors of all denominations and races together to tackle racial tensions in the community.
John Bush with Across Festivals tent ministry said we need to be intentional about diversity.
"We're made in His image," Bush said. "Let's live like...if we're supposed to look like God, let's live like it and love one another. Let's work together. Let's do things together."
Pastor Raynarldo Henderson from Washington Street Baptist Church helped lead the discussion on unity.
Pastor Henderson said services like these are helpful. But it's going to take more efforts to help bring racial change in the community.
"We have to get past what looks good and get down talking about the things that we need to talk about," Henderson sad. "Having the hard discussion and then coming from that with some strategies of what we will do."
Both ministers said change comes from the heart. That's why it's important for church leaders to discuss these issues.
Pastor Henderson plans on furthering the discussion and collaborating again with local churches.