(NBC News) — The ruler of the United Arab Emirates issued a decree Saturday formally ending the country's boycott of Israel amid a US-brokered deal to normalize relations between the two countries.
A state-run news agency said the move was made on the orders of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler of Abu Dhabi and the emirates' leader.
It added that the new decree allows Israelis and Israeli firms to do business in the UAE, a federation of seven sheikdoms on the Arabian peninsula.
It also allows for the purchase and trade of Israeli goods.
On Monday, the first direct commercial flight by Israel's flagship carrier is expected to arrive in Abu Dhabi, carrying US and Israeli officials, including President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.