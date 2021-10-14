PADUCAH — Many people in the Paducah are having to move their mailboxes. The United States Postal Service sent out letters to people in the Longview neighborhood about the change. Now, they're having to either raise their mailboxes or move them completely.
They said it's to improve safety and efficiency of mail carriers, but this sudden change has some people confused.
Scott Hefner, and his wife, moved to this neighborhood four-and-a-half years ago. During that time, the location of their mailbox was never an issue until Hefner received a letter from USPS. It says he has to raise his mailbox.
"We got a little note there that said you're out of regulations and we're not going to deliver. It gave the specifications. It aggravated me, but I thought alright," said Hefner.
In the letter from USPS, it says all mailboxes must be a height between 42 and 45 inches tall, and it has to be 6 to 8 inches from the road. This in an effort to ensure the safety of their mail carriers. Like many people in his neighborhood, Hefner made the changes.
"All of a sudden we were out of regulation. We were out of specs. It just didn't sit well," said Hefner.
Hefner says he's upset because the other mailboxes on his road aren't consistent with the regulations.
"You see mailboxes that are tipped from one side to the other, short, tall, some of them are half-twisted around. Now, whether they got those notices, I don't know," said Hefner.
Hefner works at a hospital during the week and says having to raise his mailbox only added more to his plate.
"Like everybody else just covered up with COVID testing and on and on. Then, you get these little things like this, I'll be nice, it is just aggravating. Surely there's something more important than worrying about if my mailbox is either 3 or 4 inches too short," said Hefner.
If you get a letter in the mail saying you have to move your mailbox, make sure to call USPS with your questions.