MAYFIELD KY — The United Way of Kentucky teamed up with the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County to present the Mayfield Rotary Club with a check for $250,000 at Monday's annual officer installation dinner.
The rotary club will disburse the funds within six months to assist families affected by the December 10th tornadoes through Homes and Hope for Kentucky and Recover Mayfield-Graves. The funding will be used to repair damaged homes, create new housing, assist with temporary housing, provide counseling, and help people meet other basic needs.
The UWK and UWP-MC have already designated over $1.1 million dollars of funding to disaster recovery in Graves, Marshall, Fulton, and Hickman counties during their first phase of funding, thanks to local and national donations. Charitable organizations with 501(c)(3) status within those counties are now eligible to apply for funding in the second round of allocation.