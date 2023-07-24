PADUCAH — As schools gear up for the first day of classes, the United Way of Western Kentucky is setting students up for success.
United Way held their 14 annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive over the weekend, which helps make sure students have all the supplies they need going in to the school year. The McCracken County Library helps in collecting donations
Through the help of the community, the entire bus is stuffed with school supplies and more. People have also donated feminine hygiene products and headphones as well.
The event helps about 1,100 students every year in McCracken County. Now, United Way has expanded into seven other counties, meaning they can help even more families.
“It’s important for families to know that they are not alone and that everybody has these kinds of problems,” says Keonna Buckingham, a clerk at the McCracken County Library. “It’s nice to see everybody pulling together whether you have kids or not. Just donating and giving back.”
If you missed the event you still have a chance to help. Visit unitedwaywky.org to place a donation.