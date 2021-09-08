MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– Tickets for the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County's Jackpot Raffle are on sale now! For only $50 you can buy a ticket that raises money for 13 local charitable agencies, plus buys you a chance to win the grand prize of $5,000.
This morning, Local 6's Mike Malory spoke with Betsy Burkeen of United Way Paducah about the type of charities the Jackpot Raffle helps, and plans for this year's Victory Celebration, where the winners will be announced.
The drawing will be held Thursday, Sept. 16 at 11:30 a.m. at the Walker Hall Event Center.
You can watch the drawing live on the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County and WPSD Facebook pages and on WPSD Local 6 at noon.