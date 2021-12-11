So many of you have called our newsroom asking how you can help people affected by the deadly storms and tornadoes that tore through our region Friday night. One of the many ways you can help is to donate to the United Way of Kentucky.
Kentucky's United Way network is working with emergency management and disaster relief partners as well as local communities across the state to support families affected by the deadly tornado event of Dec. 10-11.
The United Way says monetary donations are needed to support immediate and long-term recovery for the communities impacted.
United Way of Kentucky has set up a fundraising website specifically for tornado and storm relief.
To donate, visit uwky.org/tornado. United Way of Kentucky says 100% of all funds donated will support recovery efforts in Kentucky.
Many churches, businesses, agencies and groups in the Local 6 area are hosting donation drives to help as well. Click here to see the list of donation drop-off locations and shelters serving Local 6 communities.
Additionally, the state of Kentucky activated the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund on Sunday. To donate to that fund, click here.