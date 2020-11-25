PADUCAH — The United Way of Paducah-McCracken County is putting a focus on mental health with a new social media campaign launched this week.
The campaign is designed to share mental health practices and resources, while making access to those services and tools easier.
United Way says they'll share videos highlighting quick meditation practices, testimonials, and yoga.
They will post a new tip, tool, or technique on their Facebook page every day around lunch time. This campaign will last 30 days.