PADUCAH — The United Way of Paducah-McCracken County is asking members of the community for help after it had to postpone fundraisers as a precaution due to the novel coronavirus.
While no cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Paducah and McCracken County, childcare centers and schools are closed, and many local households have been affected by empty store shelves caused by panic-buying.
The local United Way says it has canceled or postponed upcoming fundraising events in the community, but that doesn't mean the community's needs can be ignored. And the organization says it intends to be their to help with those needs.
"In response to the ever growing needs of our most vulnerable community members, we have no doubt that our generous donors and volunteers will rise to the challenge. We know there will be ongoing resources needed for; childcare, food, financial stability, and healthcare. We will show up. We will make a difference and as always, we will LiveUnited," the organization says in a message to the community.
With that in mind, the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County has set up a number you can text to help with emergent needs in Paducah and McCracken County.
To donate, text "GIVE" to 77513 or click here to donate online.
The United Way has been posting about the needs emerging in Paducah and McCracken County on its Facebook page. The organization said Tuesday that Family Service Society needs peanut butter and spaghetti. The United Way said you can put items in the donation box on the right side of the FSS building. That's the side facing Noble Park. The United Way also said Hope Unlimited Family Care Center is in need of baby wipes. Those who have baby wipes to donate can drop them off at the front desk of Hope Unlimited's Paducah location during normal business hours.